Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries searched the area of the lake between the Mandeville shore and the Causeway bridge until dark Sunday.

The search will resume at daylight Monday.

The sheriff's office said that the registered owner of the boat told them that a friend from Mandeville was using the boat to go fishing Sunday. His pickup was located at the Mandeville Harbor.