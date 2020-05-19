PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss — A search is on after a person was struck by a train and thrown into the Pearl River Monday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying that it was aiding the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office in the search at the river turnaround area.

A Louisiana Search and Rescue K-9 team is also assisting deputies in the search.

There is no further information at this time as to why the person was in position to be struck and thrown by the train.

