HAMMOND, La. — An 18-wheeler snagged utility lines in a Hammond neighborhood Monday, pulling poles and wires from the ground as it drove down a back road.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver was apparently lost when he drove into the Green Acres subdivision and kept driving even though they were caught on several wires.

PHOTOS: Semi-truck pulls power lines, meters from homes in Hammond

Homeowners said the truck was going north on Coburn Road around noon Monday when it turned left onto Vineyard Road, taking power lines with it.

According to a Facebook post, as many as 15 poles and meters were pulled from homes in the area.

Entergy reported on its website outages started just before noon and repairs may not be made for several days.

Police are working to find video and identify the driver, who was behind the wheel of a white day-cab semi.

No injuries have been reported, only property damage. The area is also without power.

