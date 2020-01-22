ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Authorities are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in St. Tammany Parish that have occurred in the past month.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that eight catalytic converters have been reported stolen from parked cars at West. St. Tammany businesses since Dec. 19. One other attempted theft was reported at a car dealership.

The sheriff's office did not list the specific businesses or municipalities where the crimes occurred.

A catalytic converter reduces toxic gases and pollutants found in exhaust gas from a vehicle's engine. The part is targeted by thieves because it contains valuable precious metals.

Anyone with information about the string of thefts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

