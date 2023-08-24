Shelter in place issued in Slidell after ammonia leak

Residents within one mile of the leak should shelter in place.

SLIDELL, La. — First responders are working an ammonia leak in Slidell, according to St. Tammany officials.

The Slidell Police Department says the leak happened at the Thompson Packers at 550 Carnation St. Residents within one mile of the leak should shelter in place.

Officials are also asking residents to avoid the area.

"School buses are not being allowed to pick up kids in the immediate area. There is currently no estimated time of when this will be clear," Slidell police said in a Facebook post.