Sheriff: High-speed chase after woman drove 110mph near Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — Authorities say two people were arrested after a car was spotted speeding at 110 miles per hour on Highway 21 near Bogalusa on Thursday.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said a sergeant was patrolling the highway south of the city when his radar clocked a car traveling southbound at 110 mph.

“After an approximate three-mile chase, the suspect vehicle stopped and the officer encountered two individuals, both of whom were arrested,” Seal said.

The sheriff said 20-year-old Ashlynn Errin Oalman was booked on charges of resisting arrest by flight and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs after about six ounces of marijuana was found in her possession.

“Wow! 110 miles per hour! That in itself is a danger to the motoring public as well as our officer,” Seal said. “Miss Oalman obviously has no regard for her own safety or for the safety of others and certainly did not have good intentions for the large quantity of marijuana.”

The sheriff’s office says a passenger in the car, identified as John Ballard, had an outstanding warrant from the Bogalusa Police Department. He was taken to the Bogalusa City Jail for booking.