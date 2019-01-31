VARNADO, La. — A River Ridge man has been arrested in Washington Parish Monday after allegedly trying to stab the Varnado police chief with a box cutter.

According to Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal, 33-year-old Joseph Henry Demary faces charges including aggravated assault upon a peace officer, resisting an officer by force or violence and unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

Washington Parish deputies were dispatched to a report that a man was causing a disturbance to traffic on Highway 21 in Varnado. When they arrived at the scene, they spotted Demary run into a wooded area with a knife in his hand. He was apprehended a short time later.

Deputies later learned that Demary has reportedly entered into a nearby home and told a resident that someone was trying to kill him. Varnado Police Chief Louis Adams responded and escorted Demary from the home. At some point, Demary pulled out a knife and tried to stab Adams before running to another house and saying that someone was trying to kill him.

"This situation could have gone bad very quickly," Sheriff Seal said. "The box cutter knife he wielded had the potential of inflicting serious wounds to the officers who eventually subdued him"

Sheriff Seal said deputies questioned Demary and he admitted that he had been consuming crystal meth. He also allegedly began kicking the door and windows of the deputy's vehicle while being taken to jail. Sheriff Seal said that Demary continued to be aggressive and had to be restrained by jail officers before being placed into a jail cell.

Demary remains in Washington Parish Jail with his bond set at $50,000.