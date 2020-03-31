FRANKLINTON, La. — Authorities on the Northshore are searching for a man they say jumped the fence of the Washington Parish Jail and escaped Sunday night.

According to Washington Parish sheriff Randy Seal, 32-year-old Judd Scott Taylor is not considered to be a threat to the public.

Sometime Sunday night, Taylor allegedly climbed the jail's perimeter fence, jumped down and got into a vehicle that was waiting outside, which then left the area. The escape was caught on security video, officials said.

That security video was not immediately available to the public, WPSO officials said. No immediately information on the escape vehicle was available.

"We will find him," Seal said in a statement. "It's just a matter of time."

Taylor was booked into the jail in Franklinton in late December for possession of drug paraphernalia and failing to appear in court for another crime outside of Washington Parish, records show. His bond was set at $500.

Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Judd ScottTaylor, a white male trustee at the Washington Parish Jail... , climbed a jail perimeter fence and escaped early in the evening of March 29. Jail video shows Taylor enter a waiting vehicle and leaving the area.

Officials say Taylor had trustee status at the time of escaped, indicating he was either close to release or otherwise deemed trusted to behave. Trustees can potentially be assigned tasks to complete around jails.

Taylor's release date on the Washington Parish Jail online roster was Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., hours after his alleged escape. The sheriff said this was because the roster is not updated in real-time and was controlled by a company based out of Arkansas.

Deputies are now searching for Taylor and the person or people who picked him up from the jail.

The Angie Police Department also released a "Be On the Look Out" (BOLO) warning for Taylor Monday night, warning residents not to attempt capturing the inmate and to call the WPSO.

Seal said anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest should call the WPSO at (985) 839-3434. Callers can give information anonymously.

