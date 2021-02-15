Sheriff: Teen shot inside car as another teen plays with gun

Police said the teen who was shot was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

NEW ORLEANS — One teenager was injured and two others were arrested after the teen was shot while someone inside of the car was playing with a gun, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said the teen who was shot was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

According to the sheriff's office, five juveniles were driving in a vehicle when one of them took out a gun and began playing with it.

The gun discharged and the driver was shot, according to the sheriff's office. The teen pulled to the side of the road and called for help.

Two juveniles were arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm.