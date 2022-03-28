Sheriff's Office: Woman bonds out of jail, steals car, leads police on chase 1 hour later

The sheriff's office said the New Jersey woman had bonded out on misdemeanor counts when she saw a car that had been left running near a fast food spot in Covington.

COVINGTON, La. — A New Jersey woman apparently stole a car and led police on a chase that ended in a crash about one hour after she bonded out of the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center late Monday afternoon, according to the parish sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said that 27-year-old Sarah Connors was released around 3:45 Monday on a signature bond and approximately one hour later, the sheriff’s office was contacted about a stolen red Chevy Camaro that had been left running outside of a fast food restaurant near U.S. Highway 190 and LA 25 in Covington.

Deputies found the Camaro headed south on U.S. 190 and gave chase. The Camaro sideswiped another car and crashed near the Fairway Drive exit.

The sheriff’s office said that Connors suffered serious injuries and was taken by EMS to a hospital. A spokesman said the case is still under investigation and charges are pending.