SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say shots were fired during a standoff with a SWAT team in Slidell on Monday afternoon.

A suspect is in custody, according to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page.

The Slidell Police Department said there is no threat to the public but residents are being asked to avoid the area near Northam Court in the Country Club Subdivision due to the ongoing investigation.

A photo posted on the department's Facebook page showed several police cars blocking roads in the area.

The police offered little details about the incident other than that shots were fired and a SWAT team was on the scene.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.