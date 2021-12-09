x
Northshore

Silver Alert: Missing 93-year-old last seen in Livingston Parish

Donald Francis Slater, Sr. was last seen on Dec. 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs,
Credit: Louisiana State Police

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a silver alert after a 93-year-old man was reported missing in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning.

Troopers say Donald Francis Slater, Sr. was last seen on Dec. 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs, La. Slater reportedly left in the middle of the night after taking the keys to a vehicle from his wife's purse.

Slater was later seen traveling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, with Louisiana license plate 687EUJ.

He is described as wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater. 

He reportedly suffers from dementia and cataracts. He has a history of leaving his residence unsupervised and is prohibited from driving at night, state police say.

Credit: Louisiana State Police

Anyone with information about Slater's whereabouts is asked to call detective Bien LeBlanc of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-933-9572 or 911.

