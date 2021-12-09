Silver Alert: Missing 93-year-old last seen in Livingston Parish

Donald Francis Slater, Sr. was last seen on Dec. 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs,

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — Louisiana State Police have issued a silver alert after a 93-year-old man was reported missing in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning.

Troopers say Donald Francis Slater, Sr. was last seen on Dec. 9, between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs, La. Slater reportedly left in the middle of the night after taking the keys to a vehicle from his wife's purse.

Slater was later seen traveling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, with Louisiana license plate 687EUJ.

He is described as wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater.

He reportedly suffers from dementia and cataracts. He has a history of leaving his residence unsupervised and is prohibited from driving at night, state police say.

Anyone with information about Slater's whereabouts is asked to call detective Bien LeBlanc of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-933-9572 or 911.