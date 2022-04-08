Slidell 14-year-old surrenders, accused of leading police on high speed chase

"We're not going to tolerate this stuff in this city, bottom line."

SLIDELL, La. — A 14-year-old from Slidell turned himself in after allegedly leading Slidell police on a high speed chase that resulted in one officer crashing his cruiser.

According to the Slidell Police Deptartment, the teen drove his dad's ATV at 80 miles-an-hour through a busy shopping center parking lot, the Fremaux Town Center, and leading police on a chase through the city Wednesday evening.

"We're not going to tolerate this stuff in this city, bottom line," said Slidell Police Dept. Public Information Officer, Daniel Seuzeneau.

Seuzeneau said it started with calls from people who said the ATV was ripping through the area recklessly. Then around 5:30 p.m., a detective spotted him at Fremaux Town Center.

"This person was in a shopping center parking lot where there's hundreds of people walking around, running cars off the road, putting peoples' lives in danger, so what are we supposed to do, let it go? Absolutely not," Seuzeneau said.

The detective tried to pull him over, but Seuzeneau said he sped off.

"And it was a chase through the city, unfortunately resulting in one of our officers involved in a crash," Seuzeneau said.

The officer and the driver he crashed with had minor injuries and should recover. Meanwhile, other officers chased the teen through the Oak Harbor area and eventually to I-10 where police lost him. After a social media post asking for his identity, tips came in.

"Since that point in time, we've been able to identify the juvenile as a 14-year-old in Slidell," Seuzeneau said.

Police learned the teen lives in the Oak Harbor area and the ATV was his dad's. The teen surrendered Thursday afternoon.

"In New Orleans, you see these ATV groups causing some major issued, blocking roadways, interstates, we haven't seen it to that level here in Slidell but we've seen individuals cause issues like yesterday and the chief is not going to put up with it," Seuzeneau said.

The teen faces charges including Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, Negligent Injuring, and Operating an Off-Road Vehicle on a Public Roadway.