Slidell crash between school bus and ambulance Friday afternoon

The two medics in the ambulance and four students on the bus were taken to the hospital. The students' injuries were not believed to be serious.

Example video title will go here for this video

SLIDELL, La. — An ambulance on its way to a call struck a school bus in Slidell Friday afternoon resulting in some injuries in both vehicles. Photos show front end damage on both the bus and ambulance.

According to Acadian Ambulance, two medics were on the ambulance and both were taken to the hospital.

St. Tammany Public School officials said there were 45 children from Little Oak Middle School on the bus and there were some minor injuries. Officials said that four children were taken to the hospital with those minor injuries.

Social media posts indicated the crash occurred near South Military Road and Cross Gates Blvd. in Slidell around 3:15 p.m.

The condition of the medics wasn't immediately known. The circumstances around the crash were also not immediately available.