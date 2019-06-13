SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a man wanted for a Slidell-area murder last month has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in an Atlanta suburb.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Jules Johnson was arrested Tuesday at a motel in Marietta, Georgia after a foot chase.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on May 19 outside Gloria's Bar in Slidell. Investigators say Johnson fatally shot 43-year-old Melvin Webb in the head. Johnson was identified as a suspect in the crime and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Johnson was booked into the Cobb County Correctional Center as a fugitive. He is now awaiting transfer to St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be booked on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

“This was a collaborative effort among multiple agencies to track and capture a violent offender,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.“ I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our investigators who worked this case. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners, including Crimestoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service, who are committed to helping us keep St. Tammany safe.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.