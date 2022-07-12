Sheriff: Woman set house on fire with her mother and her child inside

Brandy Juan was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell-area woman has been arrested after setting her home on fire while her mother and her 4-month-old child were inside, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the Ozone Woods area of Slidell.

According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Brandy Juan set the fire after having an argument with her mother. The mother was unharmed but Juan's four-month-old baby suffered minor burns.

The sheriff's office said that Juan left the area after setting the fire.

Brandy Juan was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated arson, one count of child desertion and one count of cruelty to a child.