MANDEVILLE, La. – A man who was upset by what he saw on TV came out to clean a Mandeville synagogue that was defaced with anti-Semetic graffiti.

Thursday, members of the Northshore Jewish Congregation were greeted with anti-Semetic symbols spray painted on the back wall of their building. The graffiti included swastikas and the words “synagogue of satan 14/88.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the 14 stands for “14 words,” a slogan coined by David Lane who is serving a 190-year prison sentence for his part in the assassination of a Jewish talk show host. Those 14 words are “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for our white children.”

The 88 stands for “Heil Hitler.” H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The images upset Stephen Ledeche, who runs Absolute Pressure in Slidell. He said he had the tools to help and wanted to do something to change what he called a clear, racist message.

“There is no call for it. I don’t like it,” Ledeche said. “There’s nothing I can really give. But I do have equipment and time, and I can give that.”

Jeremy Shalett, the President of the Northshore Jewish Congregation, said he did not know Ledeche was coming but was okay with the cleaning. Shalett also called on anyone in the community that has information about the graffiti to contact police.

The Mandeville Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

