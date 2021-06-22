Slidell casino proposal just got $75 million bigger

The expansion adds an incorporated convention space, expanded entertainment options like an outdoor amphitheater, lakeside upgrades, and an outside pool.

SLIDELL, La. — The company seeking to build a casino just outside of Slidell says it is raising the stakes by expanding its original proposal for an entertainment and gaming resort destination in East St. Tammany Parish.

On Tuesday, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment joined parish leaders to announce that it will add a $75 million expansion to its previously announced $250 million casino and resort proposal. The company said the project will include a “premium” hotel surrounding a restaurant, food and beverage options. The expansion adds an incorporated convention space, expanded entertainment options like an outdoor amphitheater, lakeside upgrades, and an outside pool and event space.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt said the dedicated convention space will put Slidell on the “conference trail” bringing additional events to the parish.

“This is a great deal for the community,” Hewitt said.

The project would be on a waterfront site near Slidell and include a 250-room hotel and would cover about 50 acres. The site’s advantages are the proximity to Lake Pontchartrain, a marina and Interstate 10.

St. Tammany Parish Council Chairman Mike Lorino said that the council will hold a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on June 30 for public comment on the project.

P2E holds the license for the DiamondJacks Casino which was previously in Bossier City, La. DiamondJacks has been closed since 2020.

The project still faces some legal hurdles - including having St. Tammany voters undo a 1996 referendum in which they rejected casinos and video poker.

More than a decade ago, former Parish President Kevin Davis faced strong opposition when he floated the idea of a gaming complex in the Slidell area. But current Parish President Mike Cooper said he thinks public sentiment has changed.

