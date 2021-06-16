Slidell City Councilmember Val Vanney Jr. has died

Vanney was elected to the City Council District D in 2014 and was re-elected without opposition in 2018.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell City Councilmember Val Vanney Jr. died Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city government confirms.

“On behalf of the Slidell City Council, we express our condolences to the Vanney family,” said Kenny Tamborella, President of the Slidell City Council. “Val was a true advocate for the residents in his district and the citizens of the City of Slidell. He was dedicated to Slidell, the city that he loved and called home.”

Vanney was elected to the City Council District D in 2014 and was re-elected without opposition in 2018. Before serving on the council he was the owner of Vanney’s Marine, Vanney’s Seafood, and V&A Homes, LLC. He also served in the National Guard and on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reserves from 1967 to 1980.

Vanney, who was affectionately known as “Uncle Val” is survived by his wife Bonnie Vanney, son Val Vanney III and granddaughters Victoria and Alexandria Vanney.

“Our prayers go out to Ms. Bonnie and the Vanney family,” said Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer. “Val was a true public servant who was wholly dedicated to his district and his community. He always voiced his constituents’ concerns and represented them to the best of his ability in the Slidell City Council. He will be greatly missed in our community.”