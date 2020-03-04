SLIDELL, La. — The city of Slidell is enacting a mandatory curfew Friday night at 11 p.m., the city's police department said.

The curfew, announced Friday afternoon, will be in place until further notice. It is effective from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day of the week.

The curfew was announced because "significant amounts of police-related issues during the late evening and early morning hours," were exposing officers to a large number of people, increasing their risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the Slidell Police Department.

A video of Chief Randy Fandal was posted along with the announcement, outlining exactly what the curfew means.

Nobody in Slidell is allowed out on the streets unless they are working in an essential business and going to or from work, he said.

Parishes and local governments throughout the state have begun issuing curfews to keep as many people off the street as possible.

Slidell is the first city in St. Tammany Parish to enact a curfew.

Some parishes have opted against the curfew, including Lafourche Parish, where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is growing at the fastest rate in the world.

