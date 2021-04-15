Slidell couple faces several drug, weapon charges

Connor Lee Upchurch was not home, but was later located and taken into custody after swallowing the drugs himself and attempting to flee from deputies.

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell couple was arrested after several illegal drugs and guns were found and seized in their home.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives along with the narcotics division, obtained a warrant to search the couple's home in the 100 block of Marina Lane, after reports of illegal drug use and the presence of guns were made.

According to STPSO, detectives found 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 36.7 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of suspected heroin, 39 alprazolam tablets, 15 suboxone tablets, 2 vials of Trenbolone Enanthate, 1 vial of BIO-TS400 (400mg Testosterone), an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and material used to package and distribute drugs.

Christy Moree and her two children were home at the time of the search.

Connor Lee Upchurch, was not home but was later located and taken into custody after he reportedly swallowed the drugs while attempting to flee from deputies. Upchurch was taken to a local hospital, but will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail after he is released.

Moree was booked on charges of:

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Schedule I CDS (heroin)

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine)

L.R.S. 14:95 Z Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Marijuana L.R.S. 40:1023--Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Upchurch, who deputies said was a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a firearm, will face charges of:

L.R.S 40:966AC Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

L.R.S. 40:966AC Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

L.R.S. 40:967C Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

L.R.S. 40:968C Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)

L.R.S. 40:968C Possession of Schedule III CDS (Steroids/Trenbolone)

L.R.S. 40:968C Possession of Schedule III CDS (Testosterone)

L.R.S. 40:969AC Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

L.R.S. 14:95 E Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS

L.R.S.14:95.1 Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

L.R.S. 40:1023 Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Schedule I CDS (Heroin)

L.R.S. 14:130.1 Obstruction

L.R.S. 14:108.1 Flight from an Office

The couple will also face a charge of Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age.