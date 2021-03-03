Crane crashes through Slidell home; minor injuries reported

four people were inside the home when the crash happened.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say four people were inside a Slidell home when a crane crashed into their Slidell home on Wednesday.

The Slidell Police Department said the crash happened in the Palm Lake Subdivision. The police department shared photos of the crash, showing a crane truck suspended in the air after its crane arm crashed through the roof of the second-story home.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, the truck's stabilizers apparently sunk through the concrete, causing the truck to lift into the air.

The post says four people were inside the home when the crash happened.

“Luckily, only minor injuries were reported,” the post says.

