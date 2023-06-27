Slidell carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into State Trooper in Alabama

The incident happened on Sunday, June 25 at the Outback Steakhouse on the I-10 Service Road in Slidell, around 1 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. — A man who went into a Slidell restaurant, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened employees before going outside and carjacking a vehicle was arrested in Alabama after crashing the stolen vehicle into a State Trooper, Slidell Police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday, June 25 at the Outback Steakhouse on the I-10 Service Road in Slidell, around 1 p.m.

Tyrone Pryor, 37, is in Tuscaloosa County Jail facing multiple charges in Alabama. He is expected to be extradited to Louisiana on one count of carjacking.

According to the Slidell Police, Pryor barged into the restaurant and grabbed a kitchen knife from an employee, threatening guests and employees before racing outside. Once in the parking lot, police said Pryor used the knife to force a driver out of a 2019 red Honda Accord and took off.

Once in Alabama, police said he intentionally crashed into a state trooper car and then was arrested after a short pursuit.