'Everything is gone' Slidell dad finds stolen truck stripped for parts

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell father saved $10,000 for a new pickup truck, only for it to get stolen and stripped for its parts less than a month later. Now, his friends and family are trying to raise money for a new one.

Nick Johnson found his pickup on Monday stripped of its engine, lights and interior. He says he bought the truck about a month ago when the transmission in his old truck broke. He says he woke up at his Slidell apartment on Friday May, 13, to take his daughter to school and found that it was missing.

“Walking out here, and my truck’s gone. She’s like, ‘Daddy, where’s your truck?’ I’m like,’It’s not here,’” he said.

Johnson said he thought his truck may have been taken to New Orleans East, made a post on social media and asked his friends to keep a lookout for the truck. The post was shared more than 300 times, and tips led to him finding it.

“I usually hear a lot about things happening to people there, and I travel in and out of there all the time,” Johnson said.

Thanks to Facebook and a few good friends We were able to find my truck last night in New Orleans East without the help... Posted by Nick Johnson on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

He said that he is baffled by the audacity of the people who stole the truck.

“It was pretty depressing,” Johnson said.

He said that he works for a contractor doing construction, carpentry and general remodeling. The tools he uses to work were also in the truck and were stolen.

“So, of course, those were gone with everything in them,” Johnson said. “And then I’m looking through, and I start to notice they used my tools to take it apart.”

Johnson said he plans to rebuild his truck and is trying to source another pickup for spare parts.

“It’s a nice truck, it just has nothing left of it, and then to buy the tools back so that I can get back to work,” he said.

The New Orleans Police Department has not captured the individuals who stole the truck. Johnson said the ordeal has caused so much stress that he has had eye issues and has been unable to work. His boss started a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back on his feet.