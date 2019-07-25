SLIDELL, La. — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed a Slidell home Thursday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 said the fire started around 4 a.m. in the 6000 block of Silver Oak Drive after a resident who was cooking stepped away. She noticed the flames a short time later, grabbed her dog and ran out the home.

Firefighters arrived at the home about seven minutes later and found heavy flames inside the 1,200 square foot home. The flames were brought under control in 12 minutes but the home was still severely damaged.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.