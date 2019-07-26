A Slidell homeowner was injured escaping his burning home Friday morning.

According to St. Tammany Fire District #1 officials, firefighters were dispatched to the home at 61038 Richard Avenue this morning after a neighbor reported the building on fire.

Officials say the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The homeowner was home at the time and was burned while escaping the fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say it took about 23 minutes to extinguish the fire. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.