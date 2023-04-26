'Bright soul with infectious smile' - Family mourns Slidell cheerleader

“She touched so many lives and was always there to help friends and family with anything. Please keep her memory going.”

SLIDELL, La. — A 14-year-old girl who died in ATV crash near Slidell Tuesday night was being remembered by her father as “a bright soul with an infectious smile.”

Samia Rogers was riding along with another young woman when the vehicle failed to get around a curve and struck a tree, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both were taken to the hospital where Rogers was pronounced dead. The other girl continues to receive treatment. There is no update on her condition.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

Rogers was an 8th-grade student at Slidell Junior High School and an enthusiastic member of their cheer squad, according to her father, Samuel Rogers.

“Her love for cheer was indescribable,” he said.

Samuel Rogers said his daughter was loved dearly by her four siblings and brought her parents great joy.

“Her bright sense of humor would keep you laughing,” he said. “She touched so many lives and was always there to help friends and family with anything. Please keep her memory going.”