SLIDELL, La. — Northshore leaders are set to make a "major announcement" at the Slidell Municipal Airport Monday morning.

The City of Slidell said the announcement will be made at 11 a.m., with representatives from Mayor Greg Cromer's office, the Slidell City Council, airport managers, Cleco, Entergy and the Louisiana DOTD.

A press release from the city offered few details but described the event as a "major announcement about the Slidell Municipal Airport."

The 350-acre airport also serves as service stations for the National Weather Service and St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement.

The airport is located about 40 minutes north of New Orleans.

