LACOMBE, La. — Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a local 22-year-old man in St. Tammany Parish Friday night.

Cody Doucette of Slidell was killed after hitting into the side of a pickup truck on US-190 while riding a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Friday, LSP officials said.

According to initial police reports, Doucette was riding a Suzuki GSX motorcycle eastbound on the highway Friday night when he reached the Tranquility Road intersection in Lacombe.

Stopped on Tranquility Road was a 59-year-old Lacombe man driving a Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, the driver turned onto 190 into the path of Doucette and his motorcycle crashed into the side of the truck, throwing him off the bike and onto the road.

Doucette was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

Officials said Doucette was driving "at a high rate of speed" when the crash occurred.

The truck driver, who was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash, was ticketed for failure to yield.

He passed a voluntary breathalyzer test on the scene. Officials said impairment from drugs or alcohol was not suspected from either driver in the incident.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and investigators were awaiting blood tests from the scene.