SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell man was arrested Tuesday, accused of several child sex crimes as well as sexually abusing animals.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for the public's help for more information about possible crimes 33-year-old Ian Bagley may have committed.

Bagley was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and faces the following charges:

3 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles

11 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles

46 counts of sexual abuse of animals

Felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile,

Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

Oral sexual battery

Bagley was arrested following a joint investigation with Mandeville and Slidell police, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, St.Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Landry said. “I encourage anyone with information regarding Ian Bagley to call the LBI toll-free at 1-800-256-4506; callers may remain anonymous.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.