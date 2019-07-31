SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell man known to take in foster children and other people in need has been accused of raping a child and producing child pornography.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said 55-year-old Michael Reynolds was charged with 51 counts of possessing child porn, 20 counts of producing child porn, 2 counts of first-degree rape of a child, 5 counts of molestation of a child and a count of sexual battery of a child.

Landry's office said Reynolds took in foster children and other people in need over the years and more unidentified victims are believed to exist. Investigators say some of those victims could now be in their 20s.

Anyone with information about Reynolds can anonymously call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-256-4506.

The attorney general's office said that Reynolds was one of seven men, including an illegal immigrant, arrested across Louisiana on child pornography charges and other crimes against children.

Louisiana Attorney General's Office

Reynolds was arrested after a joint investigation between the LBI, Homeland Security Investigations, The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, Slidell Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.