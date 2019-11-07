SLIDELL, La. — Authorities on the Northshore say a Slidell man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Jefferson Parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Glenn Mills Jr. faces first-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature charges.

Investigators say Mills was arrested after a Slidell-area woman said she saw Mills perform a sexual act with a young girl Wednesday night. The woman said she confronted Mills and he drove off before deputies arrived at the house.

Deputies along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Mills shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on Second Avenue in Harvey, La. Mills was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.