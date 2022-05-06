Slidell man dies after motorcycle crashes into house

Police said that lifesaving attempts were made but that the man passed away from his injuries.

SLIDELL, La. — A 22-year-old Slidell man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a house Thursday evening, according to Slidell police.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the area of Olive Drive and Peachtree Street.

Officers responded to a report that a motorcycle had crashed into a home in that area and found Kolby Warren unresponsive on the scene. Police said that lifesaving attempts were made but that Warren passed away from his injuries.

Slidell Police said that a preliminary investigation shows that Warren may have been driving fast on Olive Drive and lost control of his motorcycle before crashing.

They said that impairment is suspected and that toxicology tests are pending.

No one else was injured and the investigation continues.

