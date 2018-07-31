COVINGTON -- A Slidell man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after receiving a kilo of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and several other drugs in the mail.

The investigation began on Dec. 14, 2017, when a US Postal Inspector notified police that a suspicious package was being delivered to Steven Zoerner. The St. Tammanay Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force set up a "controlled delivery" of the package and Zoerner, 56, was arrested shortly after taking possession of it.

"According to the officers, Zoerner did not appear to be surprised when they opened the package and discovered a kilo of methamphetamine, which has a street value of about $50,000," a release from the DA's office stated. "The officers also found numerous other legend drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, including as a scale and meth pipes, at Zoerner’s residence."

Zoerner pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, weighing 28 grams or more; one count of possession of hydrocodone of less than two grams; three counts of possession of a legend drug (Sulfamethoxazole, Tizanidine, and Amitriptyline) without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assistant District Attorney Holly McGinness prosecuted the case.

