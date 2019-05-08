SLIDELL, La. — A St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of groping a girl and forcing two teenagers to smoke methamphetamine in 2017.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office says 52-year-old Lenard "Andy" Turpin was found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, two counts of distribution of meth to persons under age of 18 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Authorities say Turpin gave alcohol and marijuana to underage children who he brought to his house under the pretense of celebrating his son's birthday in 2017. When the children arrived, there was no party and his son was not home.

Turpin was accused of bringing two teens upstairs where he forced them to smoke meth and tried to force them to perform sexual acts on each other. He was also accused of groping a girl while making sexual comments about her body and forcing her to smoke meth.

Police were later notified after the children were picked up by a grandparent. One girl was taken to the hospital where she was tested positive for meth, prosecutors say.

Deputies searched his home and found meth in his nightstand. He was arrested on June 2, 2017.

Prosecutors say Turpin faces more than 12 years for the indecent behavior charge and 10-30 years for distribution. District Judge Scott Gardner will sentence Turpin on Sept. 9.