Slidell man reported missing after empty boat found on Lake Pontchartrain

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old William Segrave left his home on Carr Drive Thursday afternoon.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Authorities on the Northshore are looking for a missing Slidell man after his boat was found abandoned under the Highway 11 train bridge Friday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old William Segrave left his home on Carr Drive Thursday afternoon. Family members became concerned Friday morning after his boat was found still running near the base of the bridge.

The sheriff’s office marine unit, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, and the U.S. Coast Guard are now searching the area for Segrave.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Segreave is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.