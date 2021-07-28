Slidell man sentenced to 200 years for producing child porn

Wilson was also ordered to serve another six months for contempt of court after he "lost control at sentencing and cursed at the judge."

COVINGTON, La. — Prosecutors say a Slidell man was sentenced to 200 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual battery and child pornography charges last month.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson was sentenced on Thursday on the following charges:

Sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13

Production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13

10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13

Prosecutors say Judge William H. Burris ordered that the counts be run consecutive, for a total of 200 years in the department of corrections. Wilson was also ordered to serve another six months for contempt of court after he "lost control at sentencing and cursed at the judge."

Montgomery's office says the sexual battery happened on March 27, 2018, and was discovered two months later after Wilson's ex-girlfriend found evidence of it on his phone. Law enforcement later found videos of Wilson touching a child inappropriately as she slept, as well as other videos of child pornography.