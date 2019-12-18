SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail after being sentenced to nearly 50 years for the sexual abuse of a young boy.

Charles Morgan, 59, was sentenced to 49-and-a-half years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.

Morgan sexually abused a boy multiple times over the course of several years, according to the DA's office. The victim revealed his abuse to his parents in 2014 and the parents called police. Morgan was arrested, charged and ultimately convicted on Aug. 29, 2019.

Morgan has prior convictions for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as multiple DWI convictions.

