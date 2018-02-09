AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- A Louisiana man was arrested on four charges of attempted murder after police say he shot into a vehicle occupied by a family of four on Saturday.

Police said the family, which included two 9-year-olds, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 92 near Havendale Boulevard in a 1999 Dodge Durango alongside a group of about 15 motorcycles.

The driver of the vehicle tried to merge into the outside lane among the motorcycles, police said, to make a right turn onto Bennett Street. It was unable to move over.

Aaron Chad Delaune, 25, of Slidell, La., was driving a blue Dodge Charger with the motorcyclists at the back of the group. Police said Delaune apparently took offense at the victim's attempted lane change and used a pistol to fire two bullets into the back lift gate of the victim's vehicle.

Neither bullet struck anyone in the vehicle.

Police said the family drove to the Auburndale Police Department to report they had been shot at. At the same time, a witness to the incident followed Delaune's vehicle on U.S. 92 and called the Polk County Sheriff's Office, police said.

During the investigation, officers found a .380-caliber pistol, a shotgun, ammunition and a spent shell casing inside Delaune's vehicle.

Police said Delaune was charged with four counts of attempted felony murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

