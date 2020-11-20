Slidell man wanted after family dispute ends in shooting

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bluebird Street near Slidell.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell-area man is wanted after a shooting Tuesday night left one person wounded.

Investigators say a family dispute at a home escalated into a fight and numerous shots were fired at a car with two people inside. One person was wounded but left the scene before deputies arrived. He was later found at a hospital getting treatment for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for 37-year-old Chalmers Latrell Gillin in connection with the shooting. He is wanted on charges for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Gillin’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

