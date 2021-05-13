Slidell man wanted for attempted murder after gas station shooting

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities in St. Tammany Parish are asking for the public’s help to find a Slidell-area man wanted in connection with a shooting near Slidell on Wednesday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a gas station near Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road. Investigators say 23-year-old Millionaire Forever Devine Route targeted a man as the victim pulled into the parking lot of the gas station. Route allegedly got out of his car, fired several rounds into the victim’s car before driving away in a white Nissan Altima.

The victim was reportedly treated at the scene for injuries caused by broken glass fragments.

The sheriff’s office describes Route as a black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has a black hair and a beard. He is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Route’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 985-898-2338.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Millionaire Forever Devine Route. He... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 13, 2021