Slidell Mayor on protests: ‘I’m proud of our community’

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell officials and church leaders came together Wednesday to condemn the killing of George Floyd.

The press conference comes after local leaders, police officials and church leaders met Tuesday to discuss the protests around the country.

Mayor Greg Cromer said this is an “important time for our community.”

“I’m proud of our community and I’m proud of those who have lifted a voice and taken up a voice in peaceful protest against this type of brutality across our nation in every instance,” Cromer said.

Protests began nationwide after video was released online showing George Floyd, a black man, beg for his life while a Minneapolis police officer kneels on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, killing him.

“We pray for justice for George Floyd and George Floyd's family,” Cromer said. “Our community represents home. What these people are doing, lifting their voices in peaceful respectful manner… greatly emphasizes why we call Slidell home.”

Protests against police brutality have erupted across the nation. Video from several major cities shows police teargassing and clashing with protesters. That has not been the case in Louisiana so far, where protests have been peaceful.

"We can't lose focus," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. "We've got to end racism here for good and we've got to stop police brutality. There is not room for either one of them here in this country."