Slidell motel clerk stabbed after asking non-paying customers to leave, Police report

Police arrested both suspects on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

SLIDELL, La. — A motel clerk was stabbed multiple times after asking two people to leave when they didn’t pay for their room, according to Slidell Police.

The stabbing occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Days Inn on Tyler Drive.

According to Slidell Police, the motel clerk asked two guests to leave because they had not paid for their room. The two suspects, identified as 24-year-old Devin Wellman and 36-year-old Mariel Lewis, then allegedly stabbed the clerk multiple times.

Police arrested both suspects on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The motel clerk was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, according to police.

This was the second stabbing at a Slidell motel reported on Tuesday.

According to police, three juveniles were stabbed outside a different Slidell motel early that morning.

Officers were sent to the LaQuinta Inn on E. I-10 Service Road around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 to investigate reports of a stabbing in the motel's parking lot.

Officers found three juvenile victims who were stabbed multiple times when they arrived. Police did not give the victims' ages.

They were all taken to the hospital by EMS with serious or critical injuries. They’re all expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the juveniles were arguing outside the hotel, which then escalated to violence.

Police identified a 17-year-old as the suspect. He is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.