SLIDELL, La. — Two Slidell residents have been arrested after deputies found evidence they were manufacturing counterfeit currency, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

44-year-old Kenyatta Meads and 46-year-old Lynn Pommier were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for monetary instrument abuse along with drug and possession of drug paraphernalia counts.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant at a Slidell home when they found counterfeit money, along with computers and other equipment that was used to make the fake money.

Additional fake money was found at another home in Lacombe where deputies said Meads had been staying.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are possible.

NORTHSHORE: Second arrest made in deadly Slidell bar shooting

NORTHSHORE: Pair broke into car outside Slidell preschool as part of multi-state crime spree, says sheriff's office