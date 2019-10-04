SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell couple is in custody after their 3-month old child died after being found with a broken arm Monday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the child's parents, 28-year-old Kevin Scott and 27-year-old Samantha Hotard have been booked on cruelty to juveniles charges.

Authorities say the child was found in a Slidell-area home Monday. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office who determine the child suffered a "non-accidental" broken right arm.

The STPSO says the death investigation is ongoing.