Slidell PD: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

Police say a School Resource Officer at the school was told that a student was allegedly carrying a weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — A Salmen High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police say a School Resource Officer at the school was told that a student was allegedly carrying a weapon. The Officer then located the 15-year-old student and found a handgun in his waistband.

The student was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon by student on school property, juvenile in possession of a firearm, and terrorizing.

The juvenile was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.