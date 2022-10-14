Slidell PD: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

NEW ORLEANS — A Salmen High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school on Friday, according to the Slidell Police Department.
Police say a School Resource Officer at the school was told that a student was allegedly carrying a weapon. The Officer then located the 15-year-old student and found a handgun in his waistband.
The student was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon by student on school property, juvenile in possession of a firearm, and terrorizing.
The juvenile was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
