Slidell Police: 3 suspects in custody after chase near Fremaux Town Center

The vehicle rammed into two police cars and continued to the Fremaux Town Center where the suspects got out and were taken into custody.

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say they chased and captured three suspects driving in a stolen car but not before their car rammed two police vehicles Thursday night near the Fremaux Town Center..

A post on the Slidell Police Facebook page said that Mississippi law enforcement was pursuing a vehicle they said was reportedly stolen in the Baton Rouge area.

The suspects' vehicle left the interstate at the Fremaux exit and Slidell Police said several officers attempted to stop the car.