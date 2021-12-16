Slidell Police: 3 suspects in custody after chase near Fremaux Town Center

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say they chased and captured three suspects driving in a stolen car but not before their car rammed two police vehicles Thursday night near the Fremaux Town Center..
A post on the Slidell Police Facebook page said that Mississippi law enforcement was pursuing a vehicle they said was reportedly stolen in the Baton Rouge area.
The suspects' vehicle left the interstate at the Fremaux exit and Slidell Police said several officers attempted to stop the car.
The vehicle rammed into two police cars and continued to the Fremaux Town Center. Officers pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop on Old Spanish Trail. The suspects were taken into custody police said no one was injured in the incident.
