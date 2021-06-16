Slidell police announce funeral procession route for Sgt. Theresa Simon

"Please treat this as you would a parade and understand that roadways will be shut down for up to an hour."

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police announced the procession route for Sgt. Theresa Simon's funeral.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, June 17, at noon. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

The funeral procession will begin after the services at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium around 1:30 p.m., according to police. That time could change based on how long the services last.

The procession is expected to last between 45 minutes and an hour and will be led by 100 police motorcycles, cruisers, fire trucks and other first responder vehicles.

Graveside service will be limited to family, close friends and Slidell Police employees, so police are asking citizens who want to pay their respects to line up along the procession route.

"Please treat this as you would a parade and understand that roadways will be shut down for up to an hour," a Slidell Police spokesperson said. "If you do not wish to pay your respects along the procession route, please plan ahead and take an alternate route. Please remember funeral procession etiquette by pulling over to the side of the road, and remember vehicles in the funeral procession have the right of way."

Procession Route:

1. Procession will start on Second St. (in front of the Slidell City Auditorium) and proceed north to Fremaux Ave.

2. Turn right on Fremaux Ave.

3. Turn right on Sgt. Alfred Drive (pass in front of SPD)

4. Turn right on Old Spanish Trail (Highway 433)

5. Turn right on Pontchartrain Dr (Highway 11)

6. Turn right on Front St. (Highway 11)

7. Proceed on Front St. to Gause Blvd.

8. Turn left on Gause Blvd. (Highway 190W)

9. Proceed on Gause Blvd. to Forest Lawn Cemetery (outside agencies not participating in the graveside service are asked to continue west on Highway 190W.

Sgt. Simon was working Sunday afternoon when she suffered a heart attack. She was rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.

A graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, Sgt. Simon earned a degree in Criminal Justice and started her career with the Slidell Police Department in 2002.

She has held positions as a patrol officer, detective, academy instructor and field training officer along with her most recent role as a School Resource Officer at Little Oak Middle School.

Officer Simon had just passed her promotional exam to become a Sergeant earlier in the week, according to police. She was posthumously given the promotion.