Slidell police investigating carjacking near Fremaux Town Center

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities are investigating a carjacking near the Fremaux Town Center in Slidell on Tuesday.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the carjacking happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. outside the Panera Bread restaurant. A woman told police that she was getting into her car when a man pulled out a gun, grabbed her keys, and forced his way into her car.

Police say the man drove away and the woman was unharmed in the attack.

The police department described the carjacking suspect as a black man, wearing a tank top, blue gym shorts, and being of "average height and build." The stolen car is a black 2016 Mercedes E350 with a deep scratch in the middle of the front driver's side door and a Texas license plate LXH5097.

The police department shared a video on social media of the carjacking suspect.

Anyone with information about the carjacking, the suspect or the location of the car is asked to call SPD Sgt. Joel Hoskins at 985-646-4349 or jhoskins@slidellpd.com. They can also anonymously call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.