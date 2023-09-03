Slidell Police investigating 'suspicious' death after man found shot in apartment

Police said that the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office would determine the cause and manner of death, but in a news release, they said “the case is under investigation an

Slidell Police are investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after a man was found shot to death in an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Retreat at Town Center Apartments around 3 a.m. on a call that a man had allegedly shot himself. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office would determine the cause and manner of death, but in a news release, they said “the case is under investigation and is considered a suspicious death.”

They also said that “all parties involved have been identified” and that there was no threat to the public with regards to the incident.