Slidell Police investigating 'suspicious' death after man found shot in apartment

Slidell Police are investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after a man was found shot to death in an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the Retreat at Town Center Apartments around 3 a.m. on a call that a man had allegedly shot himself. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said that the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office would determine the cause and manner of death, but in a news release, they said “the case is under investigation and is considered a suspicious death.”
They also said that “all parties involved have been identified” and that there was no threat to the public with regards to the incident.
The police did not say what made the shooting suspicious or what “all parties involved have been identified” means.